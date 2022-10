Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Leander Drive.

Details are limited at the moment, but authorities said that the victim is male.

According to reports, the man was injured during the initial shooting and died at a local hospital due to his injuries.

There is no other information on the victim, potential suspect, or possible motive behind the incident but we will update this article as more information becomes available.