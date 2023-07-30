Police: Shooting at Road Runner in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after finding one man dead at the Road Runner convenience store on Sunday.
Authorities said they responded to a shooting at 800 Broadway Street around 3:55 a.m. and found the man unresponsive on the ground.
LRPD secured the area and began to investigate.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.