Police: Shooting at Road Runner in Little Rock

Officers responded to a shooting at the Road Runner convenience store at 800 Broadway Street around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday and found one man dead.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting at 800 Broadway Street around 3:55 a.m. and found the man unresponsive on the ground.

LRPD secured the area and began to investigate.