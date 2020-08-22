Little Rock police investigating early morning homicide

Police said they found a man's body in the middle of Peyton Street and have developed a person of interest.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers responded to an Assault with a Weapon on W. 12th Street around 1:21 a.m. Saturday.

While responding, police received another call in reference to a man's body lying in the middle of Peyton Street.

Police located the man, who was soon pronounced dead and identified as 54-year-old Freddie Dorn, Jr.

Dorn's body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Detectives have developed a person of interest in this homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.