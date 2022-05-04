Family, friends remember Little Rock father who was killed in shooting

Family and friends spoke with us to remember and honor the life of Donnie Hood Jr., who was fatally shot in Little Rock on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A family is still in shock and mourning the loss of a husband and a father. Little Rock police identified 34-year-old Donnie Hood Jr. who was killed over the weekend.

Hood was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Indiana Avenue after midnight on Sunday.

Police say Joey Doss turned himself in later that day and is now in custody.

Hood was a father of six children, including three young daughters.

When 6-year-old Harmonie, 5-year-old Da'Yonna, and 4-year-old De'JaNae were asked about their favorite memories of their dad they talked about how he protected them and would go on trips.

"My favorite memory about my dad, I love him so much and he protects me. We used to go on family trips and he used to buy us some snacks and take us everywhere," said Harmonie.

The girls say he did everything for them.

"He used to buy us some clothes," said Da'Yonna.

"Yeah and we use to go to the store," said De'JaNae.

Diasha Hood, the girls' mother, said her husband was an amazing father. The girls were with him everyday. No one could separate him from his children.

She said the two were married for almost 8 years.

"It was nice to be his wife and he actually took the meaning of don't let anything come up against your wife. Not mother, not father. He actually took heart to that," said Diasha.

Hood's loved ones say he and Doss were originally friends.

They don't know what fully transpired to cause Hood's death, but they're shocked that someone like Hood would be a victim of gun violence.

Joslyn Williams grew up with Hood since childhood.

She said Hood had offered Doss a place to stay in a time of need.

"He was suppose to be a friend, but friends don't do that. Friends don't kill each other," said Williams.

Hood's nickname was DJ and Williams said he loved to crack jokes.

"A song would come on, you'd hit the corner on Marshall and you'd see DJ and he was hitting the Chicken Head. That's his favorite dance. That's DJ," said Williams.

His father Donnie Hood Sr. said that Donnie was his only son.

He would always spend a few days with him to make sure he was okay due to his health.

He said his son touched a lot of different hearts and would try to mentor the youth to keep them on the right path.

"Everybody liked him. Even some of my old bosses that knew him and stuff. They called me, because they really said that they loved him," said Hood Sr. "He was a good son. He loved his mother and he loved his sisters."

MacKenzie Patton, Hood's little sister, said he was also her best friend.

"He was literally nothing but a jokester. He made everybody around him laugh. He was well loved by every single person he knew. His family was his life especially his family. He was our protector," said Patton.

She said she's not only sad and hurt, but she's angry that someone would take her best friend away from her and her family.

"I just want justice to be served," Patton said.