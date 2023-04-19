Police: One dead, two injured after car crash in Little Rock

Little Rock police are now investigating a crash on Geyer Springs Road that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a fatal crash on Geyer Springs Road that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to authorities, the incident happened over the weekend on Sunday, April 16, as officers responded to calls of a three vehicle collision.

Police said that the crash happened at the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Young Street, with authorities locating 46-year-old Denise Chavez is an unresponsive state.

Chavez, along with her passenger, were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said that Chavez later died as a result of those injuries.

An 18-year-old driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.