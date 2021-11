Officers are investigating a shooting that happened overnight where one person died.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting that happened overnight where one person died.

Officials responded to South University near Golf World around midnight on November, 21 to a "shooting just occurred" call.

A man was found dead in a wooded area. His identity has not been released by police at this time.

No suspect has been named in the case.