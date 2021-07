According to the Little Rock Police Department, a fatal pedestrian traffic collision that took place on Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a fatal pedestrian traffic collision that took place on Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Destiny Baugh has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaylon England.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.