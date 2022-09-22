Little Rock father still searching for answers in son's hit-and-run death

According to police, 41-year-old Jamaal Lewis was walking across South University near the Exxon gas station when a vehicle hit him without stopping.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, 41-year-old Jamaal Lewis was walking across South University near the Exxon gas station when a vehicle hit him and kept going.

His father, Bobby Wesley, said that his son's unexpected death was devastating for the family.

The hit-and-run happened on August 14, but there have still been no clues.

Wesley has been in contact with the LRPD and now has hoped that someone will come forward.

"It was just unbelievable, you know, and I was trying my best [and] hoping that it wasn't true, but it was true," Wesley said.

The last month hasn't been easy, but Wesley remembers his son as a good person.

"It hurts, but I'm making it," Wesley described.

He said that Lewis was a father of two and was in the middle of writing a book and gearing up to go to college in his free time.

"He was a nice young man [and] he didn't bother nobody," Wesley said.

Lewis's life was taken far too soon while Wesley said his son was crossing South University and tried to get back to his motel room.

"He was walking from the store from the Exxon store," Wesley remembered. "He never made it. A car him and kept going [and] didn't stop and check on his or nothing. He never made it. A car him and kept going [and] didn't stop and check on his or nothing."

South University is a busy stretch of road where thousands pass through every day, and there has still been no answer on who is responsible.

Police said that there are more than 50 traffic cameras spread out throughout the city, including in the area where the incident happened.

"They investigated the case, but they didn't come up with no leads and I don't understand that. I mean, somebody had to have seen something," Wesley said.

With no footage or any information from possible witnesses, both police and Wesley pleaded with the public to help them find who did this.

"Please come forward and let me know something so I can be at ease and my family can be at ease and his kids can be at ease," Wesley said.

Along South University, there are no sidewalks, which the LR Street Department said is because the stretch of road was once considered a highway.

Sidewalks are prohibited from being built on highways, according to the LR Street Department.