Little Rock firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to court documents, Little Rock firefighter Christian Burton has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force investigated the case with Little Rock police with a court-authorized search of Burton's home.

Burton was placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest on July 2, according to LRFD Captain Weaver.