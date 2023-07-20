Little Rock food truck closes temporarily after vandalism

Southern Pasta Twist lost thousands of dollars because of the damage, but is returning soon with a temporary menu.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Little Rock food truck owner is turning a setback into a new start after someone vandalized the truck, losing thousands of dollars in revenue.

A'ja Rolfe is one of the owners of Southern Pasta Twist, a food truck and catering business that's been around for a few years.

The food truck opened in January and sits off University.

"Typically, there are a lot of rushes when we're open in the evenings," Rolfe said.

Everything was smooth until this past weekend when someone damaged the food truck and the property around it.

Someone set the grass on fire around the truck, which left several spots near the road charred.

Rolfe said she was glad the fire wasn't near the propane tanks, but was disappointed with the damage.

"They had unplugged one of our major outlets that wraps around the entire building," Rolfe said.

That outlet was the source of the truck's power, keeping the food inside cooled and fresh. According to Rolfe, Southern Pasta Twist lost around $3,000 because of spoiled food.

Not only did the business have to replace all the lost food and start from scratch, but the catering contracts also had to be canceled.

"For people who have truly gotten out of the mud," Rolfe said. "Spent our time and our hard work. It's disheartening."

But Rolfe and Southern Pasta Twist are returning stronger than before, and they're making sure their loyal customers will see them again soon.