Little Rock police investigating 4th homicide in 24 hours

The Little Rock Police Department are investigating four separate homicides that happened in a 24 hour period.

The first homicide happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday and police arrested a man for the alleged murder of his wife.

According to police, two other homicides happened throughout Saturday night and early Sunday.

One of those homicides happened on the 10900 block of Mara Lynn Road and another at the 6900 block of Geyer Springs Road.

The fourth homicide happened sometime Sunday afternoon near the 8400 block of Labette Drive.

LRPD is asking people to avoid these areas while they investigate the three scenes.

Police have said all of these are separate homicides.