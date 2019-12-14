LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department announced on Twitter that it was working a homicide on Brush Creek Avenue Saturday morning.

Brush Creek is in the southwest side of the city.

According to police, officers were called to the home Brush Creek Avenue at 8:25 a.m.

A black woman was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

A juvenile, who is a relative that was also in the house, has been taken for questioning.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to anyone else in the area.

This is Little Rock's 41st homicide of the year, according to police.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

