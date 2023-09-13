Little Rock police investigating homicide on Kanis Road

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night homicide that happened on Kanis Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.

According to reports, officers were called to the Extended Stay America West Little Rock (10800 Kanis Road) just after 6:00 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and they were quickly taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Information as to what happened is limited at this time but a homicide investigation has begun.

Anyone with information regarding what happened is urged to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371- 4660.