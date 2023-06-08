Little Rock police investigating homicide on Scott Hamilton Drive

The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed one person is dead and one detained after a domestic incident that occurred at 7900 Scott Hamilton.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to an incident at 7900 Scott Hamilton.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 'domestic altercation' had occurred, and one person was transported to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to injuries.

Officers secured the scene and detained one individual in connection to this incident.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.