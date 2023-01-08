Police: Homicide investigation underway after Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police are now investigating a shooting that happened on South Oak Street on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a shooting that happened on South Oak Street on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 11 a.m., with officer responding to calls of "shots fired."

Police said that when they arrived, they found a person who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

There's currently no information on what led up to the shooting, the name of the victim, or potential suspects, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.