Police investigate Little Rock homicide, discover suspect died in car accident

Police say 39-year-old Kelly Williams was found dead in a home on Baseline Road after one of her children called 911.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, an investigation into the death of 39-year-old Kelly Williams has turned from 'suspicious' death to homicide.

Police responded to a home on Baseline Road on Oct. 22 concerning an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers determined Williams had died of suspicious circumstances and her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Police say there were two children in the home during the incident; one of whom called 911.

The children were transported to the Child Protection Center and then released to DHS.

On October 28, the medical examiner determined Williams' death was by homicide.

Detectives developed Christopher Clay as a suspect in the incident. However, police discovered Clay died in a car accident.