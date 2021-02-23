Little Rock police investigating homicide at Walmart on S. Shackleford

Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Walmart, but the homicide did not occur at this location.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, officers are investigating a homicide at the Walmart on S. Shackleford.

Police say the homicide did not occur at the area they are investigating, but the body was found in a car in the parking lot.

Police are working with Walmart to observe surveillance footage.

Police are asking the public to avoid the taped off area. The Walmart is still open to the public.