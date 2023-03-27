One dead in Little Rock after suspected shooting, investigation underway

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on Fairlee Drive that left one person dead on Monday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a homicide that happened in the 4700 block of Fairlee Drive on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, officers responded to the scene in reference to a shooting that happened around 4:00 p.m., where they found one victim deceased.

The details of this incident remain very limited.

Police urge anyone who may be traveling through the area to seek an alternate route.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.