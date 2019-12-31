LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Monday, Dec. 30, around 2:15 a.m., Little Rock police officers responded to a criminal mischief call on Knollwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they came into contact with a 21-year-old female victim who said she was sitting in her house when her residence was struck by gunfire. Officers made contact with 3 other victims who said they were in the residence when the incident occurred.

The victims said when all of the gunfire stopped, they ran to a nearby residence for safety.

A nearby neighbor told officers that an unknown suspect exited a white four-door Crown Victoria and began fire at the residence with an unknown gun.

Officers then circled the area in attempt to locate a suspect, but were unsuccessful. Officers found multiple 5.56 shell casings around the residence and multiple strikes on the residence.

This incident is under further investigation.