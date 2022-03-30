How Little Rock city leaders are working to fight violent crime

In the past week, 8 people have been shot in Little Rock, with two of those being fatal. Violent crime is up 12% compared to last year and homicides are up by 33%.

"I want to tell the criminals out here, don't say you weren't warned. That we are going for the maximum sentence for any type of gun crime," said LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey.

This comes as the city experienced a violent weekend with 5 people shot, with two of those five people dying as a result of altercations.

So far, there have been 16 homicides in Little Rock this year.

"It is important to remember that addressing the root causes of crime: socioeconomic status, education level, and other factors take time and resources," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Mayor Scott has already implemented several initiatives to try and deter crime, with a public health emergency being declared earlier this year due to it.

The board has approved $1.5 million dedicated for crime prevention efforts among local organizations, expected to begin in April.

Those funds are also going to be used towards recruiting police officers with sign-on bonuses and implementing a 2% pay raise.

"We are providing solutions to the problem. We aren't just talking about it, we are doing things," said Mayor Scott.

During the State of the City, the mayor announced future efforts, like hiring more social workers in the police department, more park initiatives to create positive recreation for kids, and asking the Board of Directors to increase funding for crime prevention for the next two years.

LRPD hopes working with other departments, like Pine Bluff police, will help get more of these crimes solved and help secure harsher convictions for gun violence.