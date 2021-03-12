Little Rock lieutenant charged with DWI after single-car crash along I-430

Michael Ford, a lieutenant with the Little Rock Police Department, was arrested by Arkansas State Police after a single-car crash along I-430.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Michael Ford, a lieutenant with the Little Rock Police Department, was arrested by Arkansas State Police after a single-car crash along I-430, according to a state police statement.

The Little Rock Police Department addressed the incident in a statement that reads:

"On December 3rd, 2021, LRPD was made aware of an incident that involved LT. Michael Ford. The incident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police. Upon receiving that information, LT. Ford was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation."

Ford was arrested at around 2:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, after he was behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle and was charged with careless and prohibited driving, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Ford was transported to a Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division for processing and charges.

His first court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.