A Little Rock was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a 102-year-old woman.

According to a police report, the 102-year-old said her purse was stolen while trying to get into her car near the corner of Rodney Parham and Reservoir roads around 12:00 p.m.

She said the man injured her right arm and she was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Witnesses claim they saw the incident and 25-year-old Darmyrius River was developed as a suspect.

He was arrested and charged with robbery, theft of property and second degree battery.

We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.