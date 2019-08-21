LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to LRPD, a man is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor after placing a juvenile in a hot vehicle as a means of punishment.

Officers were dispatched to a restaurant on Chenal Pkwy Tuesday night after receiving a call that a juvenile had been placed into a hot vehicle as a form of punishment.

The person who made the call also reported that the man had also been seen kicking the juvenile's genitals underneath the table in the restaurant.

Upon arrival, officers were able to identify the suspect as Briton Miller.

The manager of the restaurant was able to provide video footage that showed Miller grabbing the juvenile by his arm, exiting the restaurant, and pushing the juvenile in the back of his head.

The boy appeared to be scared and ran from Miller.

The boy and his brother, who is also a minor, were questioned about the incident. They reported they often get placed into the vehicle for punishment and the same treatment occurs on a regular basis.

Miller was transported to PCRJ where he was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.