Police: Man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material in Little Rock

A cyber tip to the Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the 34-year-old man's arrest.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A cyber tip to the Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Little Rock man Thursday for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Abel Catalino Lopez-Cano was charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sexual abuse material after an investigation by the attorney general office's Special Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit (CCU) and Little Rock police.

"The protection of Arkansas children from sexual predators and exploitation is among the most important duties I have as attorney general," Attorney General Tim Griffin said. "Special agents of my office should serve notice on those possessing this kind of material that we are coming for you. You will be caught, and you will be fully prosecuted."

CCU special agents and the Little Rock Police Department obtained a search warrant because of the cyber tip, which eventually led to the arrest of Lopez-Cano.

"I am grateful to Chief Wayne Bewley and his team of investigators and law enforcement officers who increased the safety of our state’s children by taking this individual off our streets," Griffin said.