At around 5 p.m. Sunday evening, a man was fishing along Fourche Creek along Lindsey Road in Little Rock when four men approached him, asking about a four-wheeler.

The man told police that when said he didn't know anything about a four-wheeler, one of the suspects pulled out a "silver semi-auto handgun and pointed it at him, asking again about the four-wheeler," according to the police report.

The suspects then began attacking the man when he again denied any knowledge of the four-wheeler. According to the victim, they never used the weapon to beat him, but hit him multiple times in the head, face, neck, back, chest and legs with their hands.

The reporting officer said the victim had cuts and bruises on his arms and legs and that he complained of neck, back and chest pain.

After the attack, the suspects threw the man inside the vehicle they arrived in, with one of the suspects getting in the man's 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and following behind them.

According to the police report, they drove around for roughly 30 to 45 minutes and then the suspects "threw him out of the vehicle," near John Barrow Road. The suspect driving his car drove off as well.

The man's wallet containing $100 cash was inside the vehicle along with a lawnmower and his cellphone. He contacted police and was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

