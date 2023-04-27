Little Rock man arrested and charged with capital murder

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 32-year-old Little Rock man for the fatal shooting of another man in August.

32-year-old Davis Jones is being charged with capital murder for the death of 58-year-old Dewayne Thompson of College Station.

According to reports, on August 14, 2022, deputies were called to a shooting at the intersection of Frazier Pike and 3M Road.

Once they arrived they found Mr. Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was quickly taken to the hospital where he later died.

Reports also state that Mr. Jones had been involved in several Little Rock area shootings on that same day. They also mentioned that detectives found a video of Mr. Thompson being followed by a vehicle moments before being shot.