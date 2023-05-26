High-speed chase lands Little Rock man with multiple charges

Christopher Moore, 42, led state troopers on a chase through Little Rock and North Little Rock on May 20, reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video above contains sensitive content and is the dashcam footage from the high-speed chase in a North Little Rock drug bust.)

A Little Rock man with outstanding warrants was arrested after leading Arkansas State Troopers on a high-speed chase through heavy Central Arkansas traffic on May 20.

Christopher Moore, 42, attempted to flee authorities on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Interstate 30 in Little Rock, Springer Avenue and Roosevelt Road, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph.

The Arkansas State Police reported that there were no injuries.

"Our top priority is protecting the lives of Arkansans," Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar said. "Our families and loved ones deserve to be able to travel safely... I thank God for protecting innocent citizens and our troopers during this incident."

A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Troopers and endangering the public by driving speeds of up to 120 mph through heavy weekend traffic. Thanks to motorists on I-40 NLR, I-30 LR and Roosevelt Rd. for staying alert and cautious so that ASP could end the pursuit safely. pic.twitter.com/F6lpurmpr8 — Arkansas State Police (@ARStatePolice) May 20, 2023

