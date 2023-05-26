High-speed chase lands Little Rock man with multiple charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video above contains sensitive content and is the dashcam footage from the high-speed chase in a North Little Rock drug bust.)
A Little Rock man with outstanding warrants was arrested after leading Arkansas State Troopers on a high-speed chase through heavy Central Arkansas traffic on May 20.
Christopher Moore, 42, attempted to flee authorities on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Interstate 30 in Little Rock, Springer Avenue and Roosevelt Road, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph.
The Arkansas State Police reported that there were no injuries.
"Our top priority is protecting the lives of Arkansans," Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar said. "Our families and loved ones deserve to be able to travel safely... I thank God for protecting innocent citizens and our troopers during this incident."
Monroe, who was involved in several high-speed pursuits within the past month, had a fleeing warrant out of Rockwall County, Texas, and a felony narcotics violation warrant out of Sherwood.
He was charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, possession of narcotics and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony fleeing, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, aggravated assault of law enforcement and criminal mischief.