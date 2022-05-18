Little Rock man charged with murder in death of infant child

Arkansas authorities arrested 25-year-old Brandon Thomas for the November homicide of his infant child.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested a Little Rock man in connection to the death of their infant child.

According to reports, police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Thomas for the November homicide of his infant child, with the death happening at E. 46th Street.

The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 1, 2021, with officers being sent to the 1600 block of E. 46th Street after they received calls about an unresponsive child.

Authorities attempted to save the child, but took them to a local hospital for assistance.

The child was unable to survive and medical reports indicate that the infant reportedly died of blunt force trauma.