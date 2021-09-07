Little Rock man dead after being shot in the head, police say

A Little Rock man has died a week after being shot in the head during an argument at an apartment complex on Colonel Glenn Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a man has died after being shot in the head and being put in a medically induced coma on Monday, September 6.

Police were dispatched to Bradford Estates on Colonel Glenn Road after receiving a call from a woman saying their brother, 21-year-old Dontorious Hickey, had been shot.

Upon arrival, police say no one answered the door, but it was left partially open and they could hear groaning coming from the apartment.

Once inside, officers found Hickey was on the floor with a bullet entry wound to the head. He was still breathing, but unresponsive. No one else was at the scene.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and was placed into a medically-induced coma. He died as a result of his injuries on September 13 and his death is considered a homicide.

Hickey's sister along with his girlfriend spoke with police after the incident occurred. The girlfriend claimed an altercation happened between her, Hickey, and her sister-in-law at her apartment.

She told police she was struck by the victim, causing her to fall to the floor.

As she was getting back up, she said an unknown man walked into the home and shot Hickey. She said she and her friends ran from the scene and drove to pick up the victim's sister.

All individuals were transported to the police station for further questioning.

A suspect has not yet been determined.