Little Rock police arrest man on 85 counts of child porn

Little Rock police have arrested 58-year-old Martin Bogan on 85-counts of child pornography that authorities found on his computer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department, with the help of Little Rock patrol officers, arrested a man on 85-counts of child pornography.

According to reports, 58-year-old Martin Bogan was arrested by police after they completed a search and seize warrant and found the child pornography on his computer.

Authorities said that Bogan could face additional charges, alongside the previous 85-counts, depending on further forensic examinations.