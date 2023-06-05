One dead after fatal shooting in Little Rock, police say

Police say the shooting happened before 5 p.m. on May 6 near Roosevelt and Asher Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has died after being fatally shot in Little Rock on the evening of May 6, according to a police report.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers were called to an area near Roosevelt and Asher.

Once on scene a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified at this time, died at the hospital.

An investigation is currently underway, but police have not released any suspect details at this time.