One dead after fatal shooting in Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has died after being fatally shot in Little Rock on the evening of May 6, according to a police report.
The Little Rock Police Department said officers were called to an area near Roosevelt and Asher.
Once on scene a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified at this time, died at the hospital.
An investigation is currently underway, but police have not released any suspect details at this time.
We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.