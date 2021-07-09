Little Rock man injured after being shot in the head, police say

A Little Rock man has been put into a medically induced coma after reportedly being shot in the head during an argument.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a man is in a medically induced coma after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head Monday night.

Police were dispatched to Bradford Estates after receiving a call from a woman saying their brother had been shot.

Upon arrival, police say no one answered the door, but it was left partially open and they could hear groaning coming from the apartment.

Once inside, officers found a victim was on the floor with a bullet entry wound to the head. He was still breathing, but unresponsive. No one else was at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was placed into a medically-induced coma. Police say the injury is "life-threatening," according to the doctors.

The victim's sister along with his girlfriend spoke with police after the incident occurred. The girlfriend claimed an altercation happened between her, the victim, and her sister-in-law at her apartment.

She told police she was struck by the victim, causing her to fall to the floor.

As she was getting back up, she said an unknown man walked into the home and shot her boyfriend. She said she and her friends ran from the scene and drove to pick up the victim's sister.

All individuals were transported to the police station for further questioning.

A suspect has not yet been determined.