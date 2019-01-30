LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police reported a domestic-related double homicide on Dorset Drive on Jan. 29. Police say a son shot both his parents before killing himself.

At 6:11 p.m., Little Rock police received a shooting call at 3500 block of Dorset. When police arrived on scene they found a man and woman dead inside of their home from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were in their late 50s.

When police began to clear the house they found a third person shot on the back porch. He was transported to an area hospital and died a short time later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe the suspect, in his mid-thirties, is the son.

“When we started putting together all the pieces we realized both our victims are a mother and father and the suspect is a son. This is a domestic-related double homicide. We believe the suspect in this case, he apparently shot himself,” Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

Lt. McClanahan said it is unclear if police responded to the residence before this incident. Police are still investigating what happened.

This story has been updated with new information.