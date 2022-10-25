Little Rock man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking 6-year-old child

On October 25, 28-year-old DeMarcus George of Little Rock was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to commit the sex trafficking of a 6-year-old child.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, October 25, 28-year-old DeMarcus George was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to commit the sex trafficking of a 6-year-old child.

A few years ago in February 2018, a 6-year-old child was brought to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to treat symptoms later identified as the cause of several sexually transmitted diseases.

Doctors determined that it was unlikely the child obtained each STD from the same person, and there were likely multiple offenders.

During an interview with an FBI forensic interviewer, the child disclosed that two men had raped her. They were later identified as DeMarcus George and Mario Waters, also of Little Rock.

Search warrants were obtained for George and Waters’ blood and urine— and the results indicated that both tested positive for the same STDs as the minor.

Law enforcement was then able to locate a hotel in Little Rock that matched a description provided by the minor.

Financial records from the hotel revealed that the minor's mother had rented a room there in March 2018 and paid with a credit card.

The child has been removed from the mother's custody since then.

George and Waters were indicted in September 2019 and pleaded guilty in November 2021— both admitted in court that they had sexual contact with the minor and were involved in trafficking her with others.