LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department is still investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of West 27th Street. Upon arrival they found a man laying on the ground with a gunshot injury to his chest and pelvic area. Police made contact with a witness who told police he heard several shots when he saw the victim running and fall into a yard.

Officers located shell casings in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police also determined while on scene that a white Ford SUV with Oklahoma plates was part of the incident. No suspect information is available at this time.

