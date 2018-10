LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on 23rd Street.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody as a suspect at the scene around 9:45 a.m. and taken to the 12th Street station to be interviewed.

Police said they believe it was a domestic incident. They are working to acquire a search warrant for the home to gather evidence.

