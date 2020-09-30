Little Rock man struck in head with glass lotion bottle, carjacked after giving woman a ride

An officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area of Chicot and Fairfield when a bleeding man flagged him down.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, an officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area of Chicot and Fairfield when a bleeding man flagged him down.

Officers said the 33-year-old male victim was was bleeding from his forehead with a 4-inch laceration.

The victim told the officers he was around the Knollwood area when a female flagged him down and asked for a ride and to use his cell phone. The victim gave the female a ride and she began asking him for money. The victim said he told the female she did not need money because he had just given her a ride.

The female then grabbed a glass lotion bottle and struck the victim in the forehead. The victim said the female then took his vehicle and fled the scene.

MEMS responded to the scene to provide medical aid and then transported him the hosptial.

Officers were patrolling the surrounding areas and located the carjacked vehicle. The vehicle was running but not occupied.