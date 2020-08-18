Little Rock man's truck hit by 7 bullets while driving on Markham Street

Little Rock police officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Woodrow Street in reference to a terroristic act.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, August 17, Little Rock police officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Woodrow Street in reference to a terroristic act.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 53-year-old male who said he he heard a loud noise that sounded like the cab of his vehicle was exploding.

The victim was headed east on Markham Street and approaching the split of Kavanaugh at the time of the incident.

The victim said his truck began sputtering at which point he pulled over and coasted his vehicle to the next intersection. He said he remained in his vehicle for 10 minutes, at which point he got out and noticed five bullet holes in the driver's side of his vehicle.

Officers found a total of seven impact sites on the vehicle where it appeared bullets struck his truck.