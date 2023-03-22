Mayor Frank Scott Jr. talks discusses future goals and crime rates in 2023

Something Little Rock hasn't seen in several years is reduced homicide rates— we spoke with Mayor Scott about what has and hasn't worked in reducing crimes.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are a few months into the year 2023, and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has already been making some big proposals for his second term in office.

For the past four years, he's been working to reduce crime, revitalize the city, and bring more cash revenue for improvement projects.

Bringing down the crime numbers has been one of Mayor Scott's priorities for the Capital City, especially after last year when he introduced a public emergency at the beginning of the year for increased violence.

Now, we've been seeing success in crime reduction.

Homicides are down 36% from this time last year with overall violent crime down 3%.

"All the praise and honor goes to the men and women of the LRPD, but as well as our community, because when you see something, you say something," said Mayor Scott.

The mayor also recently announced his plan to implement a new sales tax.

He has also been focused on the 4 P's: parks, public works, port expansion, and public safety.

Mayor Scott explained how he specifically wants to see War Memorial and Hindman get some updates. He has a vision to make War Memorial Park the "Central Park" of Little Rock.

He also hopes to see infrastructure and streets taken care of with public works.

Since Mayor Scott has taken office, he has put a lot of effort in expanding our city's port. He hopes to continue that, so more businesses can have access to the waterways.

Lastly, he wants to make sure fire and police will have the needed resources and personnel to keep them competitive with other agencies in the state.

"It's no secret that the 'Rebuild the Rock' failed. We learned lessons on how to approach it, and as we share, we are going to spend more time with the members of the City of Little Rock directors and we are going to do more listening sessions with the public," said Mayor Scott.