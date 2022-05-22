Little Rock police arrest two men in connection to a string of robberies

Little Rock police arrested Kaleem Barnes and Markell Clemmons in connection to the alleged robberies at multiple convenience stores.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police arrested two men in connection to a string of robberies at multiple convenience stores in the "Southwest Division" on Saturday.

According to reports, one of the two suspects fired their weapon during a robbery.

Police reportedly arrested Kaleem Barnes and Markell Clemmons in connection to the robberies. Barnes faces charges for aggravated robbery, theft of property and aggravated assault. Clemmons faces charges for aggravated robbery and theft of property.

There is not yet any information on which convenience stores were robbed, but we will update the article as soon as more information is available.