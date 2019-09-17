LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 13, 2017 at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting occurred at 3101 Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who told them that two subjects tried to rob him as he was entering his residence on Main Street.

During the robbery attempt one of the suspects shot him. The victim was shot in both legs and then walked to a neighbor’s house to call 911. The victim was transported to UAMS where he was taken to surgery.

At the time his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Major Crimes Detectives and CSSU personnel responded to the scene. During the canvass of the neighborhood, detectives were advised that two gunshots were heard and the victim was seen in an altercation with a male who fled after the shots were fired.

Prior to going to the hospital the victim described the suspects as a white male and a black male.

Following, on August 13, 2017, at approximately 9 a.m., the victim died as a result of his injuries. At that time homicide detectives were called in to take over the investigation.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Vincent James, of Little Rock.

On Monday, September 16, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for 24-year-old Tevin Nelson for Murder in the First Degree, following further investigation and interviews conducted by Cold Case Investigators and Homicide Detectives.

Nelson was later located and served with his warrant. Mr. Nelson was transported to the Pulaski County Jail.