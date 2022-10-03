Little Rock police officer facing criminal charges arrested in Benton, department says

The Little Rock Police Department announced that officer Terry McDaniel has been arrested after facing criminal charges by Benton police.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested by the Benton Police Department on Monday.

According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to an arrest warrant that McDaniel had against him.

The arrest comes after Benton police completed a "recent investigation," with McDaniel being criminally charged due to the findings of the investigation.

There is no current information as to what Benton police were investigating initially, but McDaniel was placed on administrative leave by LRPD once the department learned of the allegations.

McDaniel has been with the Little Rock Police Department since January of 2009.

There is no information on what charges McDaniel is facing, but LRPD confirmed that he will remain on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.