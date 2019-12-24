LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for domestic battery.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 29-year-old Muhammad Yaqeen was arrested Monday night after his wife called police and said she was assaulted.

She said the two got into an argument and she went to her car to leave. He followed her outside to talk and reportedly dropped his phone into the car.

She said when she tried to pick up the phone, he struggled to take the phone from her. That's when she said he punched her on the side of her blood.

Police say there was blood on her left ear and swelling under her left eye.

Officer Yaqeen told police that she "snatched" the phone out of his hand and when he tried to get the phone she punched him in the eye.

Yaqeen said he punched his wife in self defense.

Police said there was a bruise under his left eye.

Yaqeen has been charged with third degree domestic battery.

The police department has opened an investigation into the incident and Yaqeen will remain on administrative leave.

He was hired as a LRPD officer in February 2016.

