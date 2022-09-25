Little Rock Police Department officer arrested, investigation underway

An LRPD officer was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic battery on Sunday morning. He has since been relieved of duty and is on paid administrative leave.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a call for battery at 6523 Brookview Drive.

According to reports, once officers arrived family members of the victim informed them that their daughter had been "struck" by her boyfriend who was identified as Cristian Gallegos.

Officers were able to determine that the victim was suffering from "physical injuries."

Family members spoke with police and told them that Gallegos is an officer with Little Rock police. The officer was then taken to the Major Crimes Division, and after a preliminary investigation, was charged with 3rd-degree domestic battery.

Officer Gallegos served with the Little Rock Police Department since February 2019 but has since been relieved of duty and placed on paid administrative leave.