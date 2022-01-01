Little Rock officer under investigation after firing gun during 'active shooter' call

The Arkansas State Police are investigating a Little Rock police officer who "discharged their weapon" while responding to a shooting.

A Little Rock Police Department officer is being investigated after they "discharged their weapon" while responding to an "active shooter."

According to the department, the officer was responding to a shooting near the 5000 block of Asher Avenue.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.

LRPD did not state who the officer shot at or anything else about the shooting at this time.

Police have not reported any injuries at this time.