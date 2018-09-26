LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are investigating after an officer was accused of sexually assaulting a citizen after she was "picked up" for a citizen complaint.

According to the report, Brandon Johnson, an officer with the LRPD, picked her up near Thomas Street and was taking her back to her home when he stopped in a nearby church parking lot. There, he removed her from the backseat of the police car and asked her to perform oral sex. According to the report, she complied with his request because of "his position of authority."

According to the Little Rock police, Johnson has been relieved of duty with pay and has turned in his badge and gun. He has not been charged yet.

The victim was later transported by MEMS to UAMS for a sexual assault exam, during which the police department was notified.

The incident is still being investigated.

