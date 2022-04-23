Little Rock police arrest suspect in F Street homicide

Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on F Street on Saturday, leaving one dead and a second in critical condition.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock police have arrested 46-year-old Corey Alexander in connection to a homicide that happened on F Street. Alexander is now being charged with 1st degree murder and 1st degree battery.

Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on the 5200 block of F Street on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident left one person dead and a second person in critical condition.

There have been no names released on the victim nor any names released for the suspects, but police said that they believe that the incident was 'domestic in nature.'

Authorities are still investigating the homicide.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.