Crime

Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide

Authorities say they responded to an early morning shooting at the Valley Estates apartments in Mabelvale and found two people with gunshot wounds.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide at the Valley Estates apartments in Mabelvale after finding two people with gunshot wounds around 3:39 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, one person died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital.

Officers then secured the scene and launched an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Little Rock homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you as more information becomes available.

