One dead in Little Rock shooting, police say

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting on Johnson Street in Little Rock left one dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a subject-down call at 1305 Johnson Street around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located one black male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries shortly later.

The scene was secured and homicide detectives launched an investigation.

Detectives believe someone in the community may have information about this incident. Anyone with information has been urged to contact Major Crimes at (501) 371-4660.

This investigation is currently underway. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.