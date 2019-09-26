LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are on the scene of a homicide on Palo Alto Drive.
This is the city's 36th homicide.
We will update this story as the investigation continues.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are on the scene of a homicide on Palo Alto Drive.
This is the city's 36th homicide.
We will update this story as the investigation continues.